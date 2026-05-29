Witnesses sought after fatal collision

We’re appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision in the car park of Jack Knight House, on Dovercourt Road in Bristol.

Officers were called to the scene just after midnight on Saturday 23 May.

A white Citroen C5 was involved in a collision with an adult male pedestrian.

Sadly, despite the efforts of emergency services, the man died from his injuries.

His next of kin have been informed and our thoughts are with them during this incredibly difficult time. They are being offered support by a specialist family liaison officer.

If you saw what happened, or have any dashcam or other footage, or any other information which could help, please contact us.