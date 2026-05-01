Witnesses sought after two men assaulted in Bristol city centre

Detectives are appealing for witnesses to come forward after two people were assaulted in Bristol city centre on Friday 24 April.

We are concerned that the incident may include a homophobic hate crime element.

Officers were called by the ambulance service at around 3.15am to St Nicholas Street reporting a man in his thirties lying unconscious with significant facial injuries. He was taken to hospital, but his health has deteriorated and is now in a critical but stable condition.

Upon arrival, an initial account was provided by a second victim who had sustained minor injuries in the same incident, which did not require hospital treatment.

He has since been able to provide more information, which means we are investigating the possibility that there could have potentially been a homophobic motivation to what took place.

Neighbourhood Chief Inspector Keith Smith said: “We are treating this incident seriously and have briefed local LGBTQ+ leaders and SARI (Stand Against Racism & Inequality) of the current situation, because we have recorded this as a hate crime. “Detectives are seeking to gain a full understanding of what happened, which is why we are appealing for anyone with information to come forward. At this stage there is no evidence to suggest a wider risk to the public, but we wish to identify the offenders as soon as possible. “We believe the assaults were carried out by a group of three or four men and they are thought to have made off on foot initially and then driven away in a car. One man is believed to have been wearing a blue jacket, with two others dressed predominantly in black or grey. “CCTV enquiries are ongoing as we seek a more detailed description of the offenders. “The man who required medical treatment remains in a critical condition. We are in regular contact with hospital staff and his family to gain updates. “We also keeping the second victim updated with our investigation, and ensuring they have access to any support they may need.”

If you were in the area at the time of the incident, or witnessed anything that may assist our enquiries, please call us on 101 and quote reference 5226111583. Or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or via its website.