Woman injured in fail-to-stop collision in Bristol

We are appealing for witnesses following a serious collision in south Bristol today (Friday 1 May).

A woman has sustained significant injuries after an incident involving a van that happened at about 2.50pm in Ridgeway Lane.

She has been transported to hospital where she is receiving treatment. Her family have been made aware.

We believe she was a passenger in the van prior to the incident.

The van driver failed to remain at the scene and enquiries to locate them and the vehicle are ongoing. The van is described as a blue or grey Renault Trafic.

Ridgeway Lane is closed between the junction of Whitchurch Lane and Eastcote Park.

We would ask anyone who witnessed what happened, or was driving in the area and may have relevant dashcam footage, to please call 101 and quote reference number 5226119558.