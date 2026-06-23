Appeal after couple attacked

An investigation is underway after a man and a woman in their early twenties were assaulted in Weston-super-Mare.

The couple, who were returning home from a night out, were approached by an unknown man on Hildesheim Bridge between 4am and 5.30am on Sunday 3 May.

Following a brief verbal exchange, the offender subjected the male victim to a violent assault, causing him to lose consciousness and suffer significant facial injuries, which required hospital treatment. He has since been discharged to continue his recovery at home.

The female victim suffered a minor back injury after she was pushed by the offender while attempting to intervene.

We’ve carried out several enquiries and are now seeking the public’s help to identify the man. He is described as being in his mid to late twenties, approximately 5ft 10ins tall and white, with blond hair, and wearing blue jeans, a beige coat and a cap.

We’d like to hear from anyone who saw a man matching this description in the Weston-super-Mare area during the evening of Saturday 2 May or the early hours of Sunday 3 May.

If you witnessed the incident, or have any information which could assist our enquiries, please get in touch.