Appeal after man found injured

We’re investigating after a man was found with a head injury on King George Avenue in Bridgwater.

Officers were alerted just after 5am on Friday 19 June by the ambulance service.

A man in his fifties went to hospital by ambulance with injuries currently described as potentially life changing. His next of kin are aware.

The circumstances are unclear, but initial enquiries suggest he may have sustained the injury in Campion Way.

Residents will see an increased police presence while enquiries are carried out.

We’d like to hear from anyone with relevant dashcam, CCTV or other footage, or any other information about what happened.