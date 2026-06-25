Appeal after serious sexual assault in Bath
Specialist detectives are appealing for witnesses after an 11-year-old girl was the victim of a serious sexual assault in the Odd Down area of Bath on Wednesday 24 June.
The incident took place in a wooded area near the Clarks Way playground at about 5pm.
An investigation is underway, led by our rape and serious sexual offences team Operation Bluestone, and detectives are working to identify the offender.
He has been described as white, aged approximately in his thirties or forties, and as having a distinctive neck tattoo. He was wearing a t-shirt, shorts, and a cap at the time.
Officers continue to review all available CCTV footage and have also been carrying out house-to-house enquiries in the area.
The victim and her family are being supported by specially trained officers who continue to keep them updated.
Detective Inspector Hannah Marsh said: “This is an incredibly serious incident and significant resources are in place to support our investigation and we are prioritising efforts to identify the offender.
“I would urge anyone who saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area around the time of the incident, or anyone who matches the description provided, to contact us.
“Support will be in place for the victim for as long as it is needed, and we will keep her and her family updated as our investigation progresses.
“Neighbourhood officers are carrying out extra patrols in the area today and these will continue over the coming days.”
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5226174542, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.