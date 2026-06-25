Appeal after serious sexual assault in Bath

Specialist detectives are appealing for witnesses after an 11-year-old girl was the victim of a serious sexual assault in the Odd Down area of Bath on Wednesday 24 June.

The incident took place in a wooded area near the Clarks Way playground at about 5pm.

An investigation is underway, led by our rape and serious sexual offences team Operation Bluestone, and detectives are working to identify the offender.

He has been described as white, aged approximately in his thirties or forties, and as having a distinctive neck tattoo. He was wearing a t-shirt, shorts, and a cap at the time.

Officers continue to review all available CCTV footage and have also been carrying out house-to-house enquiries in the area.

The victim and her family are being supported by specially trained officers who continue to keep them updated.