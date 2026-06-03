Appeal after silverware stolen in North Somerset church burglary
We are releasing images of silverware we’d like to reunite with their legal owners following a burglary at a church in North Somerset.
A 15TH Century chalice was among the items stolen from St Paul’s Church, Walton-in-Gordano, which was burgled between Sunday 10 May and Sunday 25 May.
The offenders gained entry to the building before breaking into a safe and taking a number of valuable items that were stored inside.
A church spokesman described the stolen items as “irreplaceable to our community.”
We have maintained contact with members of the church and have conducted CCTV and forensic enquiries as investigations continue.
We are now appealing to members of the public with any information about the incident to come forward.
We would also like to hear from anybody who is offered items similar to the below for sale.
Hallmarked Silver Chalice
Hallmarked Silver Paten
Chalice and Paten (inscribed)
Rev Michael Dyne, assistant curate at the United Benefice of East Clevedon, said: “Churches are sadly no strangers to crime, but what makes this burglary particularly distressing isn’t the mess, the inconvenience or the inevitable cost, it’s that the sacred items, which are irreplaceable to our community, will almost certainly be sold for scrap.
“Among them is a 15th Century chalice that has been part of a worshipping community for more than 500 years.
“Generations of our faithful have held it during Communion, forming a living connection across the centuries. One parishioner summed it up saying; ‘when I take communion, I hold the same cup my mother held’. To lose something so full of history, so immersed in prayer and love, is heartbreaking.”
Neighbourhoods Sergeant Edward Harris said: “Targeting a church, a place most people regard as sacred, in this way is abhorrent, and the distress this has caused is immeasurable.
“We would appeal to anybody with information on the incident, no matter how small or trivial it may seem, to contact us and assist with our investigation.
“We would also ask members of the public remain vigilant and to contact us if any items of silverware, including those below and those similar, are offered to them for sale.
“We would also request people be alert to these types of incidents, and to report any suspicious activity, particularly around community buildings are rural locations.”
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5226143633, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.