Appeal after silverware stolen in North Somerset church burglary

We are releasing images of silverware we’d like to reunite with their legal owners following a burglary at a church in North Somerset.

A 15TH Century chalice was among the items stolen from St Paul’s Church, Walton-in-Gordano, which was burgled between Sunday 10 May and Sunday 25 May.

The offenders gained entry to the building before breaking into a safe and taking a number of valuable items that were stored inside.

A church spokesman described the stolen items as “irreplaceable to our community.”

We have maintained contact with members of the church and have conducted CCTV and forensic enquiries as investigations continue.

We are now appealing to members of the public with any information about the incident to come forward.

We would also like to hear from anybody who is offered items similar to the below for sale.

Hallmarked Silver Chalice

Hallmarked Silver Paten

Chalice and Paten (inscribed)

Rev Michael Dyne, assistant curate at the United Benefice of East Clevedon, said: “Churches are sadly no strangers to crime, but what makes this burglary particularly distressing isn’t the mess, the inconvenience or the inevitable cost, it’s that the sacred items, which are irreplaceable to our community, will almost certainly be sold for scrap. “Among them is a 15th Century chalice that has been part of a worshipping community for more than 500 years. “Generations of our faithful have held it during Communion, forming a living connection across the centuries. One parishioner summed it up saying; ‘when I take communion, I hold the same cup my mother held’. To lose something so full of history, so immersed in prayer and love, is heartbreaking.”