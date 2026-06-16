Appeal after valuable tools and equipment stolen in Clevedon

We are appealing for anybody with information to come forward after a significant number of tools and equipment which were being used to restore a miniature railway in Clevedon have been stolen.

We received a report of a non-dwelling burglary at Salthouse Fields, Old Church Road, Clevedon, which is estimated to have occurred between 7.40pm on Sunday (14 June) and 9.30am yesterday (Monday 15 June).

A number of tools and equipment of significant value, including drills, generators and jet washers, were stolen. Due to the weight of the missing items, we believe a vehicle would have been used in the incident.

Neighbourhood Sergeant Ed Harris said: “This is an awful incident in which equipment vital to the restoration of a community project was stolen, and the impact this will have on those involved will be significant. “We want to assure our community that we are taking this incredibly seriously and will carry out a robust investigation into this incident, and we will follow any lines of enquiry available. “Burglary is an invasive crime which can have a significant impact on victims, and we would appeal to anybody with CCTV, dashcam footage or any information – no matter how trivial it might seem – to come forward to assist our enquiries.”

Crime prevention advice has been given as enquiries continue and anybody with information, or relevant CCTV or dashcam footage, are asked to call us on 101 quoting reference 5226164412 or complete our online appeals form.

Advice on what to do in the event of a burglary

Burglary occurs when someone enters property illegally with the intention of committing a crime such as theft, damage or injury.

Burglary does not have to occur in a building. Gardens, outbuildings, sheds, garages and building sites are commonly targeted too.

Follow this link for advice on what you should do if your property is broken into: Report burglary | Avon and Somerset Police