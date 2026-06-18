Appeal following road-related incident in Yeovil

Officers investigating a suspected road rage incident are appealing for witnesses.

The incident happened at around 10.15am on Monday 15 June in Lysander Road, in Yeovil.

An unknown man driving a black Audi RS3 has stopped in the middle of the road, got out the car, and walked over to the driver’s side of a Ford KA which was driving behind him.

The man proceeded to shout at the victim and punch his window, causing it to shatter and injuring the driver.

The victim, a man in his thirties, required hospital treatment for cuts to his arm and face. He has since been released to recover at home.

The suspect is described as white, in his mid-forties, of muscular build with tattoos.