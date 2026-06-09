Appeal to reunite owners with seized machinery

Officers are seeking to reunite theft victims with their machinery after items were discovered in a garage in Bristol.

While out dealing with a separate incident, roads policing officers located several items of machinery in an insecure garage in Antona Drive, in Shirehampton, on Saturday 16 May.

In the garage, nine chainsaws, a hot water jet washer and a lawn mower were located and seized as they were suspected to be stolen.

The officers are now appealing for anyone who recognises the items pictured to get in touch.

Owners may be required to provide proof that the item is theirs, either through photos, receipts, or serial numbers.

Due to the insecure nature of the garage, it is not known how the items came to be in the garage or who had put them there, but enquiries are ongoing.

The loss of machinery, whether it is used for personal use or for work, is not only inconvenient but has an expensive impact on people’s day-to-day lives.

The impact of the loss of such tools for people who rely on them for work or their livelihoods can be vast.

We hope to be able to reunite some of the owners with their belongings through this appeal.

If you recognise any of the machinery pictured, please call 101 and quote reference 5226134176 to the call handler and contact will be made with the officer in the case.