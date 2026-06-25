Arrest made and suspected stolen motorbikes seized

Officers have seized five motorbikes they believe to have been stolen from in and around the Bristol area.

Alongside the seizures, they arrested a man in his thirties on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and possession of an offensive weapon.

We were made aware of a group of individuals riding bikes and acting in a threatening manner in and around the Clifton area in Bristol yesterday (Wednesday 24 June).

Officers were deployed and their investigations identified an address in North Somerset.

Following a search of a property, five bikes and a bladed article were seized from inside the property and a 36-year-old man was arrested.

He was taken into custody and questioned before being released on conditional bail for enquiries to continue.

If you were in the area and have any relevant footage or information which could aid our enquiries, please call 101 and quote reference 5226174264.