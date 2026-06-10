Arrests made and stolen vehicles recovered during multi-agency operation in South Somerset

Two men have been arrested and stolen vehicles, suspected cloned vehicle parts, drugs and high-value watches were seized following a multi-agency operation in South Somerset.

Officers carried out a warrant at a commercial premises in Henstridge on Friday 5 June as part of an investigation into suspected stolen and cloned vehicles.

The operation was led by South Somerset Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) and involved specialist officers and staff from across Avon and Somerset Police, alongside colleagues from Dorset Police, the South West Regional Organised Crime Unit and the National Rural Crime Team.

Officers recovered two stolen vehicles and seized multiple items believed to be linked to vehicle cloning. A quantity of Class B drugs and a number of high-value watches were also recovered.

Two men, aged 20 and 25, were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to steal. One was also arrested on suspicion of possession of Class B drugs and the other on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class B drugs and driving while disqualified.

They have been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Four other men were arrested during the operation for offences including conspiracy to steal and possession with intent to supply a class B drug. They will attend voluntary police interviews at a later date.

Neighbourhood Inspector Rose Green said: “This was a dynamic and well-planned operation involving officers and specialist teams from across the region working together to disrupt criminal activity. “It is thanks to the hard work of our local neighbourhood policing teams, supported by regional and cross-border partners, that we were able to carry out this operation and achieve these results. “By working together and acting on local intelligence, we can target those suspected of being involved in criminality and help keep our rural communities safe. “Our enquiries remain ongoing and we would encourage anyone with information about vehicle theft, cloning or other suspicious activity in their community to report it to us.”