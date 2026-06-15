Behind the neighbourhood nomination: Jim Breakwell

This week is Neighbourhood Policing Week of Action, recognising and celebrating the vital role neighbourhood policing plays in keeping communities safe, connected and supported.

Throughout the week we will showcase those working across neighbourhood policing who were recently nominated for Outstanding Policing Awards. These annual awards celebrate the outstanding commitment, professionalism and dedication of our police officers, staff, special constables and volunteers.

Jim Breakwell

“You get to make a difference that people actually feel.”

For Jim Breakwell, policing wasn’t part of a long‑held plan, it was something he happened upon. But what started as curiosity quickly became a career grounded in purpose, connection, and community impact.

When he saw a PCSO recruitment advert in 2005, something immediately clicked.

“It was physical, and I’d get to know people. It just felt like it would fit my skill set perfectly.”

After training, he joined the Nailsea Neighbourhood Policing Team, enjoying connecting with and reassuring the public. Then, just weeks into the job, the events of the 7/7 London bombings became a turning point, solidifying his decision to become a police officer.

Over the next twenty years, he built a career spanning response policing in Chard, offender management, and ultimately neighbourhood policing in Taunton, a role where his strengths would truly come into their own.

Starting in a small team meant often working alone, but that brought unexpected opportunities. It allowed him to develop his own style of policing: one built on communication, trust, and calm de-escalation.

Today, he’s a familiar and respected figure in Taunton, known not just as an officer, but as someone who shows up consistently, listens, and follows through.

He reflects simply: “Neighbourhood policing is the best job in policing. You get to do a little bit of everything, and I think it’s where you can make the biggest difference.”

For him, it’s about the long-term.

Working with communities, understanding root causes, and helping to solve ongoing problems, whether that’s anti-social behaviour, vulnerability, or addiction.

For Jim, meaningful impact in policing is not always measured in arrests or outcomes, but in lives changed over time.

His Outstanding Policing Award nomination for Police Officer of the Year speaks to exactly that:

Colleagues describe the profound effect he’s had on the Taunton community, with residents saying they feel safer because of him, and some crediting him with helping them overcome addiction and rebuild their lives.

His ability to build trust stands out as a key strength, as some of the most vulnerable individuals have chosen to speak only to him.

When he found out he’d been nominated for an Outstanding Policing Awards, the reaction was immediate and heartfelt.

“It means everything. I’m absolutely chuffed. I don’t often not talk, but for a few minutes after I read the email I was speechless. The nomination meant too much.”

Soon, Jim will move into a new role in Avon and Somerset Police, making this recognition feel even more poignant.

But as he looks ahead, his focus isn’t on himself, it’s on the people he’s worked alongside. He’s keen to ensure that he shares his learnings with those he works with.

“The team I currently work with are quite young in service. For them to see the how I police, my style, and to know they’re carrying that forward means a great deal to me. Supporting and guiding them has been incredibly rewarding.”

Perhaps that’s the clearest reflection of his impact, not just the difference he’s made in the community, but the example he’s set for those who will continue the work after he’s moved on.

Inspired by Jim’s story? Discover the various roles available across Avon and Somerset Police by visiting: Jobs and volunteering | Avon and Somerset Police