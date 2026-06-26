Behind The Nomination: Chloe Hope

Chloe’s journey into policing started long before her first day on the job.

“I remember being at university and my mum would call me in the evenings,” she says. “She was training as a call handler, and I’d test her on her phonetic alphabet. It felt really special when I later joined the organisation and we ended up working on the same team.”

After graduating with a degree in criminology, Chloe wasn’t entirely sure where she’d land. She’d once dreamed of life on the stage, singing and performing—but a newspaper advert for a crime recorder role changed everything.

“I absolutely loved it,” she says. “And over time, I realised my passion wasn’t just the role itself, it was leading people.”

That passion has shaped her career ever since.

Today, Chloe is driven by seeing others grow. From welcoming new starters on their first day, to watching them develop, qualify, and step into new opportunities, she takes pride in being part of their journey.

“It’s amazing to see someone find their path and build their confidence. Knowing I’ve played a small part in that… that’s what matters most to me.”

As a leader, Chloe describes her role as “a real jumble”, balancing operational pressures, public service, and the wellbeing of her team.

“If I can give my staff everything they need to succeed, they can give the public the service they deserve. That’s what I’m most proud of.”

That ethos is what led Chloe, alongside colleagues in IT, to co-create the Assure App to support call handlers. An innovation designed not only to improve performance, but to build confidence, recognise good work, and create a more positive culture for staff.

“It essentially looks at customer service, it looks at decision making, knowledge of policy and application, and it enables us to identify people who are performing really well, as well as those who might need a little encouragement and support, it’s one indication that can help us support our staff in terms of their development.”

She smiles when she talks about it.

“I describe myself as the client in this process. I had this vision in my head of how it could work, and the IT team brought it to life. Their creativity and collaboration were incredible.”

But for Chloe, the app isn’t just about technology, it’s about culture.

“We wanted to move away from a place where feedback only came when something went wrong. People deserve to know when they’re doing well. They should go home feeling proud of the job they’ve done.”

The impact has been real: more confident staff, improved call handling, and ultimately, a better service for the public.

“It’s helping reduce wait times and making sure more calls are answered. That’s the end goal, being there when people need us.”

Working closely with IT has also been a highlight.

“They spent time in the control room, seeing what our teams deal with, and it really connected them to the ‘why’. That shared understanding made all the difference.”

Despite the recognition, Chloe remains grounded in what motivates her most: people.

“My team motivate me 100%. They’re the reason I do what I do. I want their experience at work to be the best it can be, because that’s how I can make a difference.”

Outside of work, Chloe values balance. Time with her husband, her dog Shankly, and her family helps her recharge.

“My time off is precious. Sometimes I need quiet time, just sitting in the garden with a book. That balance matters and I’m lucky to have leaders who support that.”

Being nominated for, and winning, an Outstanding Policing Award was a proud moment.

“The first thing I did was call my mum,” she laughs. “The family WhatsApp went mad. She’s so proud.”

And while she’s quick to credit the team, she’s also learned to own her part in the achievement.

“Someone said to me, ‘so, you built an app?’ And I thought… actually, yeah, I did. I built an app.”

For anyone considering a career in the control room, Chloe has simple advice:

“It’s probably not what you think it is… it’s even better.”