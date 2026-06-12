Behind The Nomination: Joanne Archer

A school visit from a police officer at the age of nine sparked Jo’s ambition to join the police.

“He told us about his job and gave me a leaflet which had a female officer on it. I remember thinking, ‘Oh, I want to do that!’”

It was a moment that quietly planted a seed.

Growing up, that early inspiration was reinforced by television programmes such as Juliet Bravo and The Bill. But turning that ambition into a reality wasn’t immediate.

She admits her family weren’t keen on her pursuing a career in the police. It wasn’t until she was in her thirties, married and with children that she finally decided to follow her ambition, feeling it was now or never.

Jo began her career working in Patrol. She was then approached to join the Neighbourhood Policing Team in Horfield. There, she served as a beat manager for almost twelve years.

The impact of her early encounter with the police came full circle during this time, as she helped inspire the next generation in the same way she had once been inspired.

“I loved visiting schools and engaging with kids. As a beat manager you get to make time for people and really get to know the community. You get very protective of your area.”

It’s obvious that her team mean a lot to her, something reflected in the way she approaches her work and supports those around her.

Jo was nominated for an Outstanding Policing Award along with her colleague PC Dan Nash for their bravery, sound judgement and deep compassion when they saved the life of a vulnerable man while placing themselves at significant personal risk. Despite this, she was both surprised to receive a nomination and was characteristically humble. She says,

“I was absolutely shocked to be nominated for an award. It was scary at the time, but I didn’t think our actions deserved that kind of recognition.”

Now, she has moved into a new role within the Impact team. Working closely with probation officers and partner agencies, she supports individuals released from prison on licence, helping them stay on track and reduce their risk of reoffending.

The thread running through her career remains the same – where once she focused on supporting a place, a community, she now focuses on people and their futures.

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