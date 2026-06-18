Boy charged following fail-to-stop collision

A 17-year-old boy has been charged following a fail-to-stop collision in Easton.

The teenager, who cannot be named because of his age, has been charged with wounding with intent, dangerous driving and assault by beating.

The charges relate to an incident which happened in Oxford Place, in Easton, at about 11am on Friday (12 June).

A man in his twenties was taken to hospital by paramedics, where he remains in critical but stable condition. His injuries continue to be considered life-threatening.

A second man sustained minor injuries in the incident.

Three other arrests were made on suspicion of assisting an offender. Two have since been released pending no further action and the third has been released on bail.

A further arrest has been made of a 27-year-old man on suspicion of assisting an offender and affray. He has been bailed.

The 17-year-old will appear at Bristol Magistrates’ Court today (Thursday 18 June) and remains in police custody at this time.