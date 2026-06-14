Caravans damaged in fire in Glastonbury
An investigation is underway into a fire in Glastonbury last night (Saturday 13 June).
We were called, along with Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service, shortly before 8.15pm to the incident in Beckery New Road.
Two caravans were severely damaged in the fire, with a third nearby also affected. A wall to a neighbouring business premises also sustained heat damage.
Sergeant Simon Lancey, of the Glastonbury neighbourhood policing team, said: “We are treating the incident as suspicious at this time, pending the outcome of ongoing fire investigation work.
“The fire caused a significant amount of damage but, fortunately, nobody was injured. If this fire was started deliberately, then that was an incredibly dangerous act.
“Neighbourhood officers will be carrying out patrols over the coming days to help those people affected and conducting enquiries in the area to support the investigation.
“We would please ask any witnesses, or people with CCTV, dashcam or other footage, to come forward and contact us online on 101 quoting reference number 5226163150. Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously via its website or on 0800 555111.”
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5226163150, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.