CCTV appeal after assault at Bridgwater bar

We are issuing CCTV images of two people we would like to speak to in connection with an assault at a bar in Bridgwater.

A man was assaulted by two others unknown to him at a venue in St Mary’s Street, Bridgwater, at around 11.20pm on Sunday 24 May.

The victim suffered ABH-level injuries including a black eye and a spinal injury and has since been discharged from hospital to continue his recovery at home.

We have maintained contact with him and have offered him access to support services he may benefit from.

We are now appealing for anybody with information on the identity of the men, pictured, to come forward because we believe they may have information which could assist our enquiries.

The first man, pictured, is described as white, with a shaved head, who was wearing a white polo shirt.

The second man, pictured, is also described as white, with a tanned complexion, with short hair, which is shaved around the sides, who was also wearing a white polo shirt.

Anybody with information on the identity of the men, pictured, or about the incident itself, are asked to call us on 101 quoting 5226145153 or complete our online appeals form.