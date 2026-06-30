CCTV appeal after incident at pub

We are issuing a CCTV image of a man we would like to speak to in relation to an assault at a pub in Burnham-on-Sea.

An unknown male entered a pub in Pier Street and asked for a glass of water at the bar. After a short conversation, he threw it at a staff member at around 10pm on Friday 15 May.

The staff member did not suffer any injuries, and we are maintaining contact with him while enquiries continue.

We have carried out CCTV enquiries, have spoken with local businesses and have taken an account of the incident from the victim.

We are now releasing a CCTV image of a man we would like to speak to because we believe he may have information which could assist us.

The man, pictured, is described as white, in his forties, of skinny build, with greying dark hair, light facial hair, who was wearing dark clothes and was carrying a camouflage shopping bag.

Anybody with information on the identity of the man pictured, or on the incident itself, is asked to call us on 101 quoting 5226144497 or complete our online appeals form.