CCTV appeal after incident of criminal damage

We are releasing an image of a male we would like to speak to in connection with an incident of criminal damage at a shopping centre in Bristol.

An unknown offender was using an escalator and pulled the handle belt out of position at Clifton Down Shopping Centre at around 9.25pm on Tuesday 1 April.

The handle belt being moved out of position caused the escalator to break down, resulting in significant damage and a costly repair.

We have carried out CCTV enquiries and have conducted intelligence checks, but we are now releasing an image of a male who we believe may have information which could assist with our enquiries.

The male, pictured, is described as white, around 17-22-years-old, around 5ft 10ins-6ft tall, of slim build, with short dark hair. He is wearing khaki trousers, a black shirt, black trainers, and had a black rucksack.

Anybody with information on the identity of the male are asked to call us on 101 quoting reference number 5226105958 or complete our online appeals form.