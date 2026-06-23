CCTV appeal after incident of criminal damage
We are releasing an image of a male we would like to speak to in connection with an incident of criminal damage at a shopping centre in Bristol.
An unknown offender was using an escalator and pulled the handle belt out of position at Clifton Down Shopping Centre at around 9.25pm on Tuesday 1 April.
The handle belt being moved out of position caused the escalator to break down, resulting in significant damage and a costly repair.
We have carried out CCTV enquiries and have conducted intelligence checks, but we are now releasing an image of a male who we believe may have information which could assist with our enquiries.
The male, pictured, is described as white, around 17-22-years-old, around 5ft 10ins-6ft tall, of slim build, with short dark hair. He is wearing khaki trousers, a black shirt, black trainers, and had a black rucksack.
Anybody with information on the identity of the male are asked to call us on 101 quoting reference number 5226105958 or complete our online appeals form.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5226105958, or complete our online appeals form.