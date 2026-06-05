CCTV appeal in connection with assault in Wells

We are releasing a CCTV image of a man we would like to speak to in connection with an assault in Wells.

A man reported being punched in an unprovoked attack after leaving a pub on Priory Road at around 12.55am on Wednesday 3 May.

The victim, a man in his early thirties, fell to the ground and suffered a black eye and a fractured eye socket and was taken to hospital for treatment.

He has since been discharged to continue his recovery at home, and he has been offered access to any specialist support services he feels he may benefit from.

We are releasing an image of a man who we would like to speak to because we believe he may have information which could assist with our enquiries.

The man, pictured, is described a white man in his thirties, around 5ft 8ins tall, who is of stocky build, with short dark hair and a receding hairline, and a thin moustache. He was wearing a pink Hawaiian shirt, shorts, and black sliders.

We have taken an account from the victim and have carried out CCTV and house-to-house enquiries, and we are now appealing to members of the public who may have information on the identity of the man, pictured, to come forward.

PC Peter Coakes, officer in the case, said: “This was an awful incident in which the victim suffered injuries, and we are appealing to anybody with information on the identity of the man in the picture to come forward and assist with our enquiries. “We understand incidents like this can cause concern in our communities, but we can assure residents this is not indicative of a wider issue in the area.”

Anybody who can assist with our enquiries are asked to call us on 101 quoting reference number 5226122708 or complete our online appeals form.