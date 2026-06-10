CCTV appeal in relation to Bath assault

We’re seeking the public’s help to identify the three people pictured in these CCTV images.

We believe they may have information that could assist an investigation into an assault on a man in his sixties which happened on York Street, Bath between 3am and 3.15m on Wednesday 13 May.

The people, all thought to be aged in their early 20s, are described as:

Person 1 – White, with long brown curly hair, of slim build, wearing a white denim skirt with a black belt, black tights, a purple cropped top and black boots.

Person 2 – White, with mid length brown straight hair, of medium build, wearing black and white striped trousers, and a black t-shirt, and a visible tattoo of a butterfly on their left arm.

Person 3 – White, with short brown curly hair, of medium build, wearing animal print shorts, black tights, a black vest top and brown boots.

The victim required hospital treatment for serious facial injuries. He is now recovering at home.

If you recognise the people pictured or have any information which could assist our investigation, please call 101 and quote reference 5226132127, or complete our online appeals form.