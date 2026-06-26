Child exploitation is not always obvious, but it can happen anywhere. A victim could be sitting near you on the bus or train, the young person at your work, the child in your school, the young person you regularly see in the park or the child in your home.

By understanding what it is and what it can look like, and knowing when and how to report, we can all play a part in keeping young people safe.

What do we mean by criminal and sexual exploitation?

Child Criminal Exploitation (CCE) is when a child or young person is groomed and forced into criminal activity. Like sexual abuse, a child cannot consent to their own exploitation. CCE is often associated with County Lines, a term used to describe organised criminal networks involved in the supply of illegal drugs using dedicated mobile phone lines or other form of “deal line”. County Lines operators often exploit children, young people and vulnerable adults to move and store drugs or money. They might use coercion, intimidation, violence (including sexual violence) and weapons.

Child Sexual Exploitation (CSE) is defined as a form of child sexual abuse where an individual or group takes advantage of an imbalance of power to coerce, manipulate or deceive a child or young person under the age of 18 into sexual activity. This exploitation can happen in various ways, and it can happen online and offline. Gifts, affection, money and drugs may be involved in manipulating the child into performing sexual acts. The abuser may force the child or young person to have sex with other people and even make them groom other young people for sex. A child cannot consent to their exploitation.

The child or young person may trust their abuser. They may think they are in a loving relationship, even if the abuser controls, threatens or is violent towards them. They may not understand they are being abused or not believe they are being manipulated. They may depend on their abuser and be too scared to tell anyone what is happening.

Exploitation is never the victim’s fault.

What do we mean by grooming?

Grooming is a process that involves the offender building a relationship with a child or young person, gaining their trust and a position of power over the child, in preparation for abuse. It can happen to any child or young person and can take place in public places, organisations and online. Perpetrators can be strangers, or someone known to the victim.

How does grooming happen?

Exploitation can start with a conversation, a cigarette, the sharing of alcohol or some ‘free’ drugs.

Perpetrators are experts at grooming young people, identifying their vulnerabilities and using these to their advantage. They may offer gifts, friendships or even ‘relationships’ to draw victims in. Grooming can go on for weeks or months.

There is often a high cost to pay – in the form of sexual abuse, trafficking, coercion, harassment or forced labour.

How might I know a young person is being groomed?

Signs in a young person you know might include:

Becoming especially secretive, not seeing their usual friends, having sharp, severe mood swings

Developing relationships with older men or women (although not all perpetrators are older)

Going missing from home and being reluctant to say where they have been or what they have been doing – staying out all night

Receiving calls and messages from outside their normal circle of friends

New, expensive items which they could not afford, such as mobile phones, iPods or jewellery – as well as ‘invisible’ or ‘virtual’ gifts such as phone credit and online gaming credits

Suddenly changing their taste in dress or music

Looking tired or unwell and sleeping at unusual hours

Marks or scars on their body which they try to hide

Regularly missing school

Displaying inappropriate sexualised behaviour

Them being fearful, anxious or withdrawn

Them being controlled by others (e.g. they might want to leave but are not allowed to by the people they are in company with)

Appearing lost or disoriented

Being hungry or very tired (which could result in stealing food, asking for water, or sleeping in public spaces)

Appearing dirty, especially if you notice this a few times

Visible bruises or injuries

Spending long hours in the same public space

Adults accompanying them may appear to be overly controlling, shouting or angry (e.g. telling a young person what to do or where to go or preventing them from leaving).

Trust your instincts and if something doesn’t look right, report your suspicion.

Who do I tell?

If you believe someone is in immediate danger or a crime is happening NOW, always call 999

If you believe you have information that might help us, call us on 101

You can also report online: Report child sexual exploitation | Avon and Somerset Police

Or you can visit your nearest police station

On the railway network, you can text British Transport Police on 61016 (always 999 in an emergency)

If you don’t want to talk to police or prefer to give information anonymously, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111

Fearless offers a route for children and young people to give information about crime 100% anonymously: Give information about crime 100% anonymously | Fearless | Crimestoppers

What if I’m concerned about a child’s wellbeing?

If you’re concerned about the wellbeing of a child, you can contact the following local authorities. You don’t need proof to report a concern. If something doesn’t feel right, that’s reason enough to tell someone.

In an emergency – if someone is at risk or a crime is in progress – always call 999.

I’m under 18. What do I do?

If you are a child or young person and something doesn’t feel right, or someone is making you do things that make you feel uncomfortable, it’s okay to ask for help. You won’t be in trouble for speaking up, even if you are worried that you were doing something or were somewhere you were not meant to be.

Talk to a trusted adult. That could be your parents, a teacher or support worker. And always know you can call us, the police. We will listen, take you seriously, and do our best to help you. Our job is to keep you safe, and we have specially trained officers to help support you and stop the harm.

If you don’t want to talk to police or you’re not ready to yet, please talk to one of the organisations listed here for advice and support.

If you have been raped or sexually assaulted, The Bridge has a dedicated page for under 18s and are available to help you 24/7, 365 days a year.

What support is available?

There is help and support available for anyone who has been a victim of exploitation. No-one is alone. Please talk to police or contact the organisations below for advice, support and information.