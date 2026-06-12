Driver banned after driving on wrong side of dual carriageway while over drink-drive limit

A man has been sentenced after he was stopped driving against the flow of traffic on a busy dual carriageway while significantly over the drink-drive limit.

On the evening of Monday 4 May, Francis Siyachitema, 50, of Taunton, was observed by a patrolling officer driving his Toyota Yaris on the wrong side the road on the A38 near Walford Cross, Taunton, forcing other motorists to take evasive action to avoid a collision.

Police were able to bring the vehicle to a controlled stop and put scene safety measures in place to prevent further risk to other road users.

On approaching the vehicle, it was evident that Siyachitema smelt strongly of alcohol and appeared confused, unsteady on his feet and was slurring his words.

A roadside breath test indicated that he was more than four times over the legal limit for alcohol.

Siyachitema pleaded guilty to the offence of driving while over the prescribed limit for alcohol and was handed a 32 month driving ban at Taunton Magistrates Court on Monday 8 June. He was also ordered to complete 100 hours of unpaid work and to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.

Attending officer PC Nick Steele said: “Siyachitema’s manner of driving presented a significant and immediate danger to other road users and it was extremely lucky that no-one was harmed. “The incident took place in hours of darkness on a poorly lit section of a high-speed dual carriageway. It was only by chance that a patrolling officer came across him when he did. “This case demonstrates the potentially devastating consequences that can result when people choose to get behind the wheel after drinking alcohol. We will continue to target drink and drug drivers through both proactive patrols and intelligence-led enforcement activity, taking action against those who put themselves and others at risk.”

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