Drug-driver jailed for fatal crash killing cyclist

A man has been jailed for a fatal crash he caused when 16 times over the legal drug-drive limit.

Daniel Booth was driving in Aust when his car veered into the path of an oncoming bike, ridden by 56-year-old Neil Routley, who tragically died from the injuries he sustained on 29 June 2025.

Emergency services were called to B4461 Aust Road at about 12.30pm.

Booth, from Lydney in Gloucestershire, was arrested at the scene. He was found to have 14 micrograms of cocaine and 800 micrograms of benzoylecgonine (BZE) in his system. The legal limit is 10 micrograms and 50 micrograms respectively.

The court was told Booth had taken cocaine approximately 12 hours before the incident and the delayed impact of taking the drug has impaired his driving.

The 31-year-old was driving a Mercedes car at the time of the collision, which was fitted with a dashcam. The footage was reviewed during our investigation and showed Booth on multiple occasions hitting kerbs and verges in the minutes before the incident. He also could be heard yawning and making a comment about feeling tired.

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Jo Routley paid tribute to her husband and explained how he is hugely missed by those who knew and loved him.

She said: “Neil was a much-loved husband, brother and son. We are devastated by his loss.

“After 20 years teaching maths, Neil left Patchway High School to fulfil his dream of working for himself as a cycle mechanic, though he continued his love of teaching by helping his customers and instructing at archery.

“He was always active, enjoying paragliding, paddleboarding, badminton and rifle shooting. His main passions were cats, coffee and cycling.

“Sunday 29 June last year was a hot day, like today, so Neil went for a morning cycle when it was cooler.

“He was due to be back for lunch so we could go for a walk together in the afternoon. Tragically, he never came home.

“Neil’s untimely death was caused by a selfish and thoughtless act. which will continue to impact his family and friends every day.

“His family and friends will miss him greatly.”

Booth pleaded guilty at Bristol Crown Court at a previous hearing to causing death by dangerous driving and was sentenced today (Thursday 25 June). He had no previous convictions.

Judge Martin Picton accepted Booth was remorseful, but explained Booth knew the risk he was taking.

He added: “The dangers of drug-driving are well known.. No-one can be ignorant of the risk. The message is out there, that drug-driving kills.”

Booth received a prison sentence of nine years He was also disqualified from driving for five years and will have to pass an extended test before being allowed to regain his licence.