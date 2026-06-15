Four arrested following fail-to-stop collision in Bristol

Officers were called to Oxford Place, in Easton, at around 11am on Friday 12 June following a report of a man being seriously injured in a collision with a car.

The man, in his twenties, remains in hospital in life-threatening condition. We continue to update his family on our investigation.

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and three people – aged in their twenties to fifties – have been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

All four remain in police custody as enquiries continue.

Initial enquiries suggest the collision came after an altercation between two groups of men.

The injured man is understood to have arrived at the location in a silver / grey Seat Leon. He was on foot when injured in a collision with a black Mini Cooper, the driver failed to stop and drove the car away in the direction of Stapleton Road and St Marks.

A second man, who has also arrived at the scene in the Seat Leon, sustained minor physical injuries too.

We believe this to be an isolated incident and do not consider there to be any wider risk to the public.

We continue to ask people to check whether they have any relevant dashcam, CCTV or other footage of the area at the time. We would particularly wish to hear from anyone who saw a 08-registration black Mini Cooper on Friday afternoon in east Bristol.