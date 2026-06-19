Hoteliers from Bristol and South Gloucestershire gathered in Bristol recently, to receive training on how spot the signs of child exploitation.

The free training for hotel staff, delivered by Avon and Somerset Police’s Op Topaz team, was centred on helping hotel staff understand the sometimes-subtle clues that exploitation is taking place, know how to report concerns and be ready to play their part in protecting children.

Op Topaz officers and staff are dedicated to disrupting child sexual exploitation, supporting victims and bringing criminals to justice across Avon and Somerset. Their latest work with hotels forms part of a national policing initiative called Operation Makesafe, which is aimed at identifying concerns early, improving information sharing, and timely intervention to disrupt exploitation and pursue offenders.

The training was delivered in partnership with the Bristol Hotelier Association, Bristol BID and the Bristol Business Crime Reduction Partnership (BCRP) who worked with police to help make the event possible.

Andri Nicolaou, Child Exploitation Prevention Officer and Co-ordinator for Avon and Somerset Police explained: “Hotels and other forms of accommodation are sometimes used by criminals to exploit children. This includes child sexual exploitation.

“Hotel staff can play an important role in spotting and stopping child exploitation and taking just three hours out to attend training could help protect some of the most vulnerable children and young people in our communities.

“We thank the 45 delegates who joined us and welcome staff from other hotels and hospitality businesses – including takeaways, shops and shopping centres – across Avon and Somerset, who would like to play their part in preventing child exploitation, to join us on a future session.”

Businesses interested in arranging free Operation Makesafe training can email:

androulla.nicolaou@avonandsomerset.police.uk