Illegal tobacco, THC vapes and cannabis seized in Bedminster

Illegal tobacco products, THC vapes and cannabis have been seized during a multi-agency operation in South Bristol.

Officers from Avon and Somerset Police joined colleagues from Bristol City Council Trading Standards, HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) and Bristol City Council’s Licensing Team to carry out enforcement activity at five premises in the Bedminster area as part of Operation Checkmate.

The operation, which took place on Thursday 11 June, forms part of ongoing work to tackle organised crime, anti-social behaviour and street-level drug dealing in and around East Street.

During the operation, officers and partner agencies seized approximately 1,000 packs of suspected illegal cigarettes, kilograms of tobacco, a quantity of cannabis and a large number of THC vapes.

The action followed intelligence linking the products to wider criminality and concerns about illegal substances being made available to young people. In a recent case, a young person required hospital treatment after using a vape containing harmful substances. Enquiries remain ongoing.

PC Harry Ring, of the Bedminster Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “This was a positive result for the Bedminster community and a strong example of partners working together to tackle organised crime. “These illicit goods are often linked to wider criminality and can pose serious risks to public health, particularly for young people. Disrupting this activity helps keep our communities safe and protects vulnerable people from harm.”

Neighbourhood Inspector Richard Fear added: “This operation demonstrates the value of intelligence-led policing and strong partnership working. “We will continue to act decisively on information about organised criminality, pursue those involved and take robust action against anyone who seeks to profit from activities that cause harm within our communities, particularly where vulnerable young people are being put at risk. “I would like to thank PC Harry Ring, the Bedminster Neighbourhood Policing Team and our partner agencies for their dedication and professionalism. Their work has delivered tangible results, disrupting criminal activity, removing harmful products from circulation and helping make our communities safer.”