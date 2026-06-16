Jail term for man convicted of trafficking and brothel keeping offences
A 62-year-old man has been jailed for more than four years for human trafficking and brothel keeping offences in Bristol.
Joseph Pike, of York Road in Bedminster, admitted the offences and was given a 49-month prison sentence, as well as a seven-year Slavery and Trafficking Prevention Order, at a hearing at Bristol Crown Court on Thursday (11 June).
Pike was arrested after his details were found on a phone seized by officers as part of a separate investigation into human trafficking.
Messages showed he’d agreed to pick up women from the airport, before driving them to a brothel in Bedminster. He’d then drive them to other brothels across the country, including in Sheffield, Hemel Hempstead and Kings Lynn.
Pike was arrested on Wednesday 25 February at his home address, where officers also found two sex workers who were in possession of a phone which contained more evidence directly linking him to the brothel.
Investigating officer DC Daniel Wasiuk said: “Human trafficking is an appalling offence which causes long-term damage and harm to victims.
“We hope this arrest and conviction shows our dedication to identifying trafficking offences and bringing those who exploit others for their own gain to justice.
“We’re grateful for the expertise and support provided by our colleagues in the South West Regional Organised Crime Unit (SWROCU) during our investigation.
“We also know how important information from our communities can be, so we’d urge people to keep reporting their suspicions and concerns about any form of exploitation.”
If you have information or concerns about potential modern slavery or human trafficking offences happening in your community, you can report it through our website, by calling 101, or at one of our enquiry offices.
Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers or alternatively through the Modern Slavery Helpline
To find out more about how to spot the signs of this crime type, please visit the charity Unseen’s website here