Jail term for man convicted of trafficking and brothel keeping offences

A 62-year-old man has been jailed for more than four years for human trafficking and brothel keeping offences in Bristol.

Joseph Pike, of York Road in Bedminster, admitted the offences and was given a 49-month prison sentence, as well as a seven-year Slavery and Trafficking Prevention Order, at a hearing at Bristol Crown Court on Thursday (11 June).

Pike was arrested after his details were found on a phone seized by officers as part of a separate investigation into human trafficking.

Messages showed he’d agreed to pick up women from the airport, before driving them to a brothel in Bedminster. He’d then drive them to other brothels across the country, including in Sheffield, Hemel Hempstead and Kings Lynn.

Pike was arrested on Wednesday 25 February at his home address, where officers also found two sex workers who were in possession of a phone which contained more evidence directly linking him to the brothel.