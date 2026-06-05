‘Justice for Melanie’ campaign launches on 30th anniversary of Melanie Hall’s disappearance 

Thirty years after Melanie Hall disappeared in Bath, we are launching a new appeal for information which could finally help solve her murder.

Melanie, aged 25, was last seen in the early hours of Sunday 9 June 1996 at the former Cadillacs nightclub in Walcot Street, Bath. Her remains were found at the side of the M5 motorway near Thornbury in 2009.

To mark the 30th anniversary of her disappearance, the ‘Justice for Melanie’ campaign is designed to transport people back to June 1996, during the height of Cool Britannia and Euro 96 – to trigger details or memories and encourage people to come forward with information.

On the night Melanie disappeared, England drew 1–1 with Switzerland in their opening Euro 96 match, with Alan Shearer scoring. Bath would have been vibrant and busy.

The campaign will urge anyone who was in Bath that night – or who knows someone who was – to think back to anything they remember, no matter how small or insignificant it may seem.

Melanie had spent the evening with her boyfriend and friends and went to the former Cadillacs nightclub. The last confirmed sighting of her was at 1.10am on Sunday 9 June, when her friends left the club. She was sitting by the side of the dancefloor on her own.

Lead investigator Detective Chief Inspector Ben Lavender said: “The murder of Melanie Hall is one of the longest running and highest profile investigations ever carried out by Avon and Somerset Police, with hundreds of officers working on the case over the years. “As we approach the 30th anniversary, the ‘Justice for Melanie’ campaign is asking people to think back: Just a minute of your time … to take you back to Saturday 8 June 1996. Just a normal night out in Bath … enjoying a few drinks with your friends. Not just another night for Melanie Hall … it was the last confirmed sighting of her alive. Just one small detail or memory … could prove to be a huge breakthrough and solve Melanie’s murder.”

‘Justice for Melanie’ features bold, highly visual campaign messages that will be showcased on the digital screen during the match between Bath Rugby and Leicester Tigers on Saturday 6 June.

They will also appear on an advertising van travelling around Bath, and will be further amplified across the city by The Forum, Komedia, Ludo Sports Bar & Kitchen, Walcot House, Bath and North East Somerset Council, Bath libraries and Bath Business Improvement District, all helping encourage people to come forward.

The campaign also includes a new film featuring a clip of the Three Lions anthem ‘Football’s Coming Home’:

JavaScript must be enabled to show this video.

DCI Lavender continues: “Melanie’s family have endured unimaginable pain and uncertainty for three decades and have shown extraordinary strength and resilience throughout this time. Everything we do is driven by the need to provide them with the justice and answers they so desperately need.”

Melanie’s remains were found by a workman on the side of the slipway leading onto the northbound carriageway of the M5 at Junction 14, near Thornbury, on 5 October 2009. She had suffered extensive head injuries and was wrapped in black bin liners, tied with blue rope. Her clothing, jewellery and belongings have never been found, including a pale blue silk dress, black suede mule shoes, cream single-breasted jacket, Next watch, silver drop earrings and a black handbag.

Some of Melanie Hall’s missing items (L–R): black suede mule shoes, a pale blue silk shift dress, and a black messenger-style handbag

The independent charity Crimestoppers is putting up a reward of up to £20,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for Melanie’s murder.

The campaign will focus on encouraging anyone who remembers details to:

Contact Avon and Somerset Police via the Major Incident Public Portal

Call 101 with information for the Operation Denmark team

Visit an enquiry office – opening times are available on our website