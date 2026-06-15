Man arrested following incident in Pill

A man has been arrested following an incident in Pill yesterday (Sunday 14 June).

The man, in his thirties, was arrested on suspicion of being in possession of an offensive weapon in a public place. He remains in police custody.

We received reports of a man acting in a threatening manner in the Pill area at around 4pm.

Neighbourhood Inspector Paul Chaplin said: “Following the reports from concerned members of the public, officers carried out urgent enquiries to locate the individual. “A safety warning was issued as members of the public had expressed, through social media, plans to seek out the individual themselves. “We requested people stay at home and not aid in the search as it could inadvertently hinder our own enquiries, and we are grateful to those who took onboard this request. “We are no longer seeking anyone else in relation to this incident and we thank members of the public for their patience and understanding. “Our enquiries are ongoing at pace and we request people avoid speculation as this could hinder these enquiries.”

If you have any footage or information which could aid our enquiries, which you haven’t yet shared with officers, please call us.