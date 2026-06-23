Man arrested on suspicion of firearm offence
We made an arrest after a man was reported to be in possession of an imitation firearm near Bristol yesterday (Monday 22 June).
A man, in his fifties, was arrested on suspicion of possessing an imitation firearm with intent to cause violence, possessing a pointed article in a public place, and possession of a class B drug, and has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.
Specialist officers responded to calls in relation to an incident at Stile Acres, Lawrence Weston, and were at the scene at around 5.34pm yesterday (Monday 22 June).
A man was arrested from the Lidl supermarket at around 5.57pm and nobody was injured during the incident.
DS Richard Glanville said: “We deployed specialist firearms officers based on information we received, and we can reassure the community nobody was harmed in the incident which was brought to a swift conclusion.
“We are not investigating any other similar incidents in the area, and we would like to thank the public who reported the incident.
“Our enquiries into this incident are ongoing.”
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5226172317, or complete our online appeals form.