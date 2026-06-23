Man arrested on suspicion of firearm offence

We made an arrest after a man was reported to be in possession of an imitation firearm near Bristol yesterday (Monday 22 June).

A man, in his fifties, was arrested on suspicion of possessing an imitation firearm with intent to cause violence, possessing a pointed article in a public place, and possession of a class B drug, and has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Specialist officers responded to calls in relation to an incident at Stile Acres, Lawrence Weston, and were at the scene at around 5.34pm yesterday (Monday 22 June).

A man was arrested from the Lidl supermarket at around 5.57pm and nobody was injured during the incident.