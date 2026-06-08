Man charged after taxi driver racially abused and assaulted in Weston-super-Mare

A 22-year-old man has been charged following an incident in which a taxi driver was assaulted and racially abused in Weston-super-Mare.

The incident happened in Clevedon Road at just before 3pm on Saturday (6 June).

Kai Easen, 22, of Haydon Wick in Swindon, has been charged with racially/religiously aggravated actual bodily harm; two further charges of causing actual bodily harm, making threats to kill, and assaulting an emergency worker. He’s been released on bail to attend North Somerset Magistrates’ Court on 28 July.

A 21-year-old woman from Swindon, who was also arrested in connection with the incident, has been released on conditional bail so further enquiries can take place.