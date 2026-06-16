Man charged in connection with house collision

A man has been charged in connection with a collision which seriously injured two people in Martock.

Ryan Lampert, 26, from the Millands, Somerton, appeared at Taunton Magistrates’ Court charged with two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and two counts of causing serious injury by disqualified driving.

He has been released on conditional court bail and will appear at Taunton Crown Court for his next hearing on Monday 13 July.

The charge relates to an incident where an Audi A4 collided with a wall and a residential property causing significant damage to both, as well as seriously injuring two young men.