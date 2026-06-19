Man jailed after pleading guilty to raping woman in Bristol city centre

A man who raped a woman in Bristol city centre has been jailed for six years.

Nitesh Nitesh was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court on Thursday 18 June after pleading guilty to being one of the people involved.

The court heard the attack left the woman feeling ‘suicidal’.

In a statement prepared for the court, she said: “Although, I am starting to do very well, I do not want to think about it as it sends me back to that place.

“What kept me engaged with the investigation is also the thought that this could’ve happened to someone else, someone more vulnerable, or a young teenage girl.”

The woman, who is in her thirties, was raped at about 3.10am on Sunday 29 March in the Assembly Rooms Lane area of Bristol.

Passers-by helped the woman shortly afterwards, as those responsible left the scene. Police were called at 3.18am and the first officers arrived about seven minutes later.

Nitesh, formerly of Redfield, was identified as being involved following a public appeal and was arrested on Thursday 2 April and subsequently charged.

The 20-year-old, who is Indian and his self-defined ethnicity is ‘Asian Indian’, was sentenced to six years in prison.

‘Victim’s courageous stance is inspiring’

DI Simon Da Costa said: “Nitesh is a dangerous sexual predator and the streets of Bristol are safer with him in prison for many years to come.

“This crime has impacted the victim physically, emotionally and mentally in a way that is impossible to adequately explain.

“She has been motivated to protect others by supporting our investigation and her courageous stance is inspiring. I hope in time she feels immense pride at how she’s played a key role in securing this sentence.”

DI Da Costa added: “Although we released details of this crime at the time, we know people will continue to be shocked and concerned by what happened.

“When such crimes happen they will always be taken seriously and today’s sentencing outcome highlights that. Victims of sexual offences will be believed and we will help them access any support services they may need.

“Night-time policing operations are regularly conducted in Bristol, using both uniformed officers and colleagues in plain clothes through Project Vigilant, as they will be this weekend. This work, alongside other agencies, helps to make Bristol a safe city.”

Further proceedings

The Crown Prosecution Service has authorised two other men are charged with rape in relation to the same incident.

Enquiries show that the two men are no longer in the UK and work to locate them is ongoing.

Support services

Our website contains information about support available for victims or sexual offences here: Support for victims of rape, sexual assault and sexual offences | Avon and Somerset Police