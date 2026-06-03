Man jailed for assault of woman in her home

A 54-year-old man has been jailed for assaulting a woman in her home and destroying her personal belongings.

Darren Morris, aged 54, of no fixed address, was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court on Thursday 28 May.

He had previously pleaded guilty to three counts of criminal damage, one count each of intentional strangulation, assault by causing actual bodily harm and one count of battery.

At the sentencing hearing, he was sentenced to two years and eight months in prison.

The court heard how Morris has been residing at a property near Yate, South Gloucestershire, with a woman known to him.

On Monday 16 March, the victim and homeowner challenged Morris about a separate matter.

Morris then attacked the victim by striking her, biting her finger and gouging at her eyes. He then proceeded to strangle her, punch her and pull her hair.

He then proceeded to smash nine windows of the victim’s house and damaged two cars.

Prior to this, in February, Morris had previously assaulted the victim and smashed household items after she asked him to leave.

Following the assaults, the victim sustained facial swelling, black eyes, bite wounds and ongoing knee pain. She has received hospital treatment for some of her injuries.

Officer in the case, Designated Investigative Officer Kathryn Edmunds, said: “Darren Morris has left the victim traumatised and unrecognisable after his brutal assault on her. “This outcome was made possible by the bravery of the victim in coming forward, as well as the efforts made by the team of specialist investigative officers. “Judge David Chidgey recognised the high harm and culpability of these offences and the courage of the victim in reading her impact statement aloud in court, and passed a custodial sentence on Morris for his crimes.”

Violence against women and girls (VAWG) is a force priority within Avon and Somerset Police. We will always listen to and seek to protect victims of violence and to pursue offenders.

Intentional strangulation is an indicator of the risk of future serious harm and homicide; being strangled increases the risk of becoming a victim of homicide by several times.

DIO Edmunds added: “This sentence will protect the victim and the wider public from Morris and serve to highlight the custodial sentences handed down for violence in incidents such as this.”