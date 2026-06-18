Man jailed after number of burglaries in south Somerset

A man has been jailed after a number of burglaries in South Somerset.

James Perry, 49, of no fixed abode, Yeovil, pleaded guilty to a dwelling burglary and other offences and was sentenced at Taunton Crown Court on Thursday 11 June.

Perry entered a property with the intent to steal in East Coker Road, Yeovil, on Tuesday 7 April, and has been jailed for nine months.

Two further burglaries at a property in Sherborne Road, Yeovil, on March 18 and 19 were also taken into consideration.

He also entered a business on High Street, Chard, with the intent to steal on Monday 26 January, and committed a similar offence at a residential garage in Touches Meadow, Chard, between Thursday 22 January-Sunday 25 January.

Perry, who was convicted of his offences at Taunton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 9 April, also stolen power tools in a burglary of a business at Furnham Close on Monday 2 February and on Tuesday 27 January he stole two bottles of alcohol from Sainsbury’s in Holyrood Street, also in Chard.

He was sentenced to a further eight months in prison, which will be served concurrently.