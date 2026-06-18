Man jailed after number of burglaries in south Somerset
A man has been jailed after a number of burglaries in South Somerset.
James Perry, 49, of no fixed abode, Yeovil, pleaded guilty to a dwelling burglary and other offences and was sentenced at Taunton Crown Court on Thursday 11 June.
Perry entered a property with the intent to steal in East Coker Road, Yeovil, on Tuesday 7 April, and has been jailed for nine months.
Two further burglaries at a property in Sherborne Road, Yeovil, on March 18 and 19 were also taken into consideration.
He also entered a business on High Street, Chard, with the intent to steal on Monday 26 January, and committed a similar offence at a residential garage in Touches Meadow, Chard, between Thursday 22 January-Sunday 25 January.
Perry, who was convicted of his offences at Taunton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 9 April, also stolen power tools in a burglary of a business at Furnham Close on Monday 2 February and on Tuesday 27 January he stole two bottles of alcohol from Sainsbury’s in Holyrood Street, also in Chard.
He was sentenced to a further eight months in prison, which will be served concurrently.
PC Charlie Sparks, officer in the case, said: “The impact on victims of dwelling burglaries can be hugely significant, not only in terms of any loss that may be incurred, but also the emotional impact resulting in people feeling unsafe in their own homes.
“Businesses are equally affected and often face significant financial loss for which some never recover.
“I would like to thank the victims for their patience and support with the respective ongoing investigations, and we urge people to continue to report incidents like this, so we know what resources are needed to tackle them.
“Custodial sentences can be expected by anyone committing this type of crime in our communities.”