Man jailed for sexually abusing girls

A 48-year-old man has been jailed for multiple sexual offences against three victims.

Robert Caradain, previously known as Robert Gallop, was sentenced to 17 years and 10 months in prison during a hearing at Bristol Crown Court on Friday 5 June.

Caradain, of no fixed address, had previously pleaded guilty to seven counts of gross indecency with a girl under 14 and two counts of indecent assault of a girl under 14, against two child victims, during a hearing in March 2024.

He was then found guilty of three counts of rape and one count of indecent assault of a female over 16 years old following a trial in December last year.

The court was told how, over almost a decade between autumn 1991 and summer 2000, Caradain had sexually assaulted three different victims, the youngest being five, at addresses in South Gloucestershire.

In a written statement read out at the sentencing, one of the victims said:

“Writing this statement is one of the hardest things I’ve ever done, but I need [you] to understand how deeply this has affected my life. I need you to hear my voice, my story, my truth. “What was done to me didn’t just hurt me in those moments – it reshaped my entire life. It took away my safety, my trust, and the sense of innocence every child deserves. I have spent years trying to rebuild myself from something I never should have had to survive. “Finding the courage to speak about what happened to me has taken years. The trauma I endured as a child has lived inside me every day since, affecting my relationships, my sense of self, and my ability to feel safe in the world. Today, I am choosing to speak because the silence has cost me enough. “I grew up carrying a secret that no child should ever have to hold…. While other children were learning trust, safety, and self‑worth, I was learning how to survive. “As I became a teenager, I started to realise that what had happened to me had a name. I began to understand that it wasn’t ‘something confusing’ or ‘a game’ — it was sexual abuse. That realisation hit me with a force I wasn’t prepared for.”

Another victim read a statement in court, saying: “I have reflected that ‘no words’ will be enough. I want the court to understand that the harm caused to me was not confined to the time when the abuse occurred. “It has shaped my life, my relationships, and even my experience of motherhood. I have worked hard to rebuild myself and create a safe, loving home for my children, but the emotional and psychological impact of what was done to me has been significant. “Speaking about this is part of reclaiming my voice. I hope that by giving this statement, the court understands the seriousness and lifelong impact of the abuse I experienced.” The third victim said: “The trauma has touched every part of my life, even the parts which should have been safe. What happened to me did not end when the abuse ended. I am still rebuilding myself, piece by piece. “I continue to fight through the fear, the exhaustion, and the memories. I want the court to understand the depth of the harm that has been done, and that the harm did not end when the abuse stopped; it continues to affect me in profound and lasting ways.”

Alongside the jail sentence, Caradain was also added to the Sex Offenders’ Register for life.