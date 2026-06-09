Man sentenced for causing death by careless driving

A man who caused the death of his passenger through careless driving was sentenced on Friday (5 June).

Michael Ronner, aged 39, of Summer House Way in Warmley, appeared at Bristol Crown Court after pleading guilty to causing death by careless driving. He was sentenced to six months in prison, which is suspended for 18 months.

During this period, he must complete a nine-month alcohol treatment programme, a five-day rehabilitation activity, and 150 hours of unpaid work. He has also been disqualified from driving for 18 months and must also pay £784 in costs.

The court heard how Ronner had been driving a scaffolding lorry with two passengers along the A4174 in Mangotsfield on Tuesday 5 December 2023 at around 5.30pm.

The lorry collided with the central reservation and overturned.

One of the passengers, 20-year-old Tyler Carley, sustained a fatal injury to the head and other broken limbs and sadly died at the scene.

Ronner was arrested at the scene and later charged.

Designated Investigative Officer, Noelie Poupard, said: “Tyler was a much-loved young man with his whole life ahead of him. His tragic death was a direct result of Michael Ronner’s lack of concentration and not appropriately ensuring the safety of his passengers while driving a lorry. “It is exactly two and a half years to today’s sentencing since the incident for Tyler’s family to see Ronner sentenced for causing Tyler’s death. “Tyler’s family have not only had to come to terms with his tragic death at such a young age, but the whole legal process which was prolonged by Ronner’s decision to wait until less than a week before his trial to enter a guilty plea. Had the plea been entered at the first opportunity, Ronner would have saved Tyler’s family a considerable amount of distress. “All they ever wanted was for Ronner to take responsibility for his driving on the day Tyler was killed, and justice served. “I would like to express my deepest condolences to Tyler’s family and commend them for the composure and fortitude they have demonstrated throughout this whole upsetting case. I hope today’s sentencing brings them closure. “The police investigation was lengthy and complex, including several expert reports in preparation of trial, but it demonstrated Ronner’s actions were the cause for this collision and the death of 20-year-old Tyler.”

Careless driving is one of the top five causes of serious injuries and deaths on our roads.

We hope that this is a lesson to all those who think it is appropriate to drive without due care and attention.

Even a moment of distraction could be catastrophic for other road users and pedestrians.