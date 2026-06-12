Man sentenced for fraud and going equipped to steal
A man has been sentenced for multiple offences including going equipped to steal after being proactively stopped by roads policing officers in Bridgwater.
Gary Maughan, 33, of Weston-super-Mare, was sentenced at Taunton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 11 June after admitting to a series of offences.
Police stopped a grey Ford C-Max being driven by Maughan on Notaro Way, Bridgwater on Wednesday 4 March after intelligence reports linked the vehicle to criminality.
Checks carried out by officers revealed the vehicle was displaying false registration plates and that additional registration plates were being carried inside the car.
Further enquiries established Maughan was driving despite his licence having been medically revoked and that the vehicle was uninsured.
A search of the vehicle also uncovered tools commonly associated with vehicle theft offences, including a trolley jack, reciprocating saw and impact drill.
Maughan pleaded guilty to:
- Going equipped for theft
- Driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence
- Using a motor vehicle without insurance
- Fraudulently using a registration mark
- Possessing an article for use in fraud
He was given a 24 week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, and ordered to pay £100 costs and a £154 victim surcharge.
Roads Policing Inspector Matt Boiles said: “This case demonstrates how roads policing is about far more than enforcing traffic laws.
“The vehicle was stopped proactively based on intelligence, and officers’ enquiries uncovered multiple offences, including the use of false registration plates, driving without a valid licence or insurance, and possession of equipment linked to acquisitive crime.
“Criminals often use the road network to facilitate offending and avoid detection. By targeting suspicious vehicles and carrying out proactive checks, Roads Policing officers play a vital role in disrupting criminal activity and protecting our communities.”