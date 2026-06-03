Megan – Humans of Avon and Somerset

“Working in Children’s Social Care and volunteering as a Special Constable has given me a unique perspective on how different agencies operate, and how much stronger outcomes can be when those services work together. I help bridge the gap between policing, safeguarding services and the communities we serve.”

My fascination with policing started the same way it has for many people: watching programmes like Police Interceptors on repeat and telling anyone who would listen that it would be me one day. Back then it was probably the blue lights, the fast cars and the excitement that drew me in.

Determined to achieve my dream, I originally joined the Special Constabulary at Avon and Somerset Police as a stepping stone to becoming a regular police officer. However, life took a different direction and I built a career working in safeguarding instead, supporting people affected by domestic abuse. What I realised over time was that I didn’t want to choose between the two worlds – and I didn’t need to. Being a Special Constable allowed me to keep one foot in policing while continuing the safeguarding work I care deeply about. I was struck by how much these two worlds overlapped.

TV vs Reality

The reality of policing is often very different from the dramatic arrests and fast-paced incidents you see on TV.

As a Special, I attend the same jobs as full-time police officers, and we have the same powers of arrest. There are shifts where I might attend nine Grade 1 calls within eight hours, barely having time to catch my breath before the next job comes in. It’s unpredictable, and you never know what the next radio call will bring!

But it’s not always high-octane drama. Sometimes just being there, listening to someone who feels unheard, and providing the support they need is what matters most, just like in my safeguarding role.

The balancing act

Like many Specials, I balance volunteering for the police with my full-time job. I work 40 hours a week across four days and then volunteer on evenings and weekends. With different shift patterns available, volunteering fits into my life far more easily than people might think.

As a Domestic Abuse Family Safeguarding Practitioner in Children’s Social Care, I work closely with police officers, social workers and partner agencies to support families and reduce risk. I regularly liaise with specialist police teams – such as Op Bluestone, which investigates rape and sexual assault – as well as working with response officers and detectives to make sure the right support is in place.

Sometimes I hear from officers who need advice or support around domestic abuse cases and, equally, I know exactly who to contact when I need police guidance.

This knowledge is incredibly valuable as a Special – if I encounter safeguarding concerns, I know how to make the right referrals, whether to domestic abuse support, substance misuse services or mental health teams, allowing people to access the help they need quickly. I can also support police colleagues by sharing knowledge around hidden harms and the wider support available to victims.

Working in Children’s Social Care and volunteering as a Special Constable has given me a unique perspective on how different agencies operate, and how much stronger outcomes can be when those services work together. I help bridge the gap between policing, safeguarding services and the communities we serve.

Turning experience into purpose

Over time, both roles started to shape something bigger for me.

In both roles I’ve seen first-hand how much harm can exist behind closed doors. Often hidden harm doesn’t always look the way people expect, and it isn’t always recognised as quickly as it should be.

These experiences motivated me to create my own business, The Hidden Harm Project UK, which focuses on improving domestic abuse education, awareness and safeguarding within statutory and non-statutory services. Its aim is simple: helping professionals recognise hidden harm earlier and respond to it more effectively.

Ultimately, everything I do, whether in safeguarding, policing or through this project, is to support and protect others.

Why it matters

Growing up, I was the quiet kid at school who didn’t say much. I would often shy away from situations where I had to speak up or put myself forward.

Policing has changed that. I’ve learned to communicate with all kinds of people, to step forward rather than to step back, and to stay present even when situations feel difficult or uncomfortable. It has pushed me far outside of my comfort zone and helped me develop invaluable skills and qualities that have shaped me personally and professionally.

Policing needs people from all walks of life. Everyone brings their own experiences with them, and these shape the way we understand and help others. They also help us support each other as colleagues. For me personally, being a victim of crime previously was a powerful reminder that none of us are invincible; we are all human behind the uniform.

And our humanity always stands out – whether it’s getting completely lost in custody as a new recruit, getting your stab vest tangled in a fence post while trying to look tactical, or sliding down a muddy bank straight into a patch of stinging nettles (usually when someone else is watching)!

When I needed support, my police family wrapped around me and helped me through it, which is something I’ll never forget. We laugh together, cry together and support each other through the difficult jobs that never leave you. But like any close-knit family … they’ll never let me forget the time I confidently walked into the wrong briefing room!