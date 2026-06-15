Police step up drink and drug drive enforcement during FIFA World Cup 

We’ll be carrying out enhanced patrols and roadside checks during England’s FIFA Men’s World Cup matches this month as part of Operation Limit, a national campaign targeting drink and drug drivers.

The tournament, which is being co-hosted by Mexico, USA and Canada, kicked off with Mexico v South Africa last Thursday (June 11).

Drink and drug driving is one of the ‘Fatal Five’ behaviours linked to the highest risk of serious and fatal collisions. In Avon and Somerset, around a quarter of fatal collisions in 2025 involved drink and/or drug driving as a contributing factor.

Op Limit supports our ongoing commitment to reducing the number of people killed or seriously injured on Avon and Somerset’s roads through targeted enforcement and engagement activity.

Officers will be on patrol before and after England’s group stage matches, focusing on known hotspot locations, responding to reports of suspected intoxicated drivers and carrying out roadside checks.

Inspector Matt Boiles, of Avon and Somerset Police’s Roads Policing Unit, said:

“Major sporting events can bring people together to celebrate, but there is never an excuse for getting behind the wheel after drinking alcohol or taking drugs.

“We want people to enjoy the football, but we also want everyone to get home safely. If you’re planning to watch a match, think about how you’ll get home afterwards before you head out.

“Whether that’s a designated driver, public transport or a taxi, make a plan and stick to it.

“Our officers will be carrying out proactive patrols and roadside checks throughout the tournament, and we would encourage anyone who suspects somebody is driving under the influence to report it to us.”

There are serious consequences for people caught driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. A conviction can mean a driving ban, a hefty fine or even prison. Causing death while under the influence can result in life imprisonment.

Think about the journey the next morning

With England’s group stage matches kicking off at 9pm, officers are urging people to think not only about how they will get home after the final whistle, but how they will travel the following morning.

Depending on the amount consumed, alcohol may continue entering the bloodstream hours after drinking has stopped, meaning drivers may still be over the legal limit long after a night’s sleep. The risk is particularly heightened following evening kick-offs, where celebrations can continue late into the night.

Inspector Boiles said: “One of the biggest misconceptions we encounter is people believing they are fit to drive simply because they’ve had a few hours’ sleep.

“Going to bed doesn’t wipe the slate clean. Sleep, coffee and a shower do not remove alcohol from your system – only time does.

“If you’ve spent the evening drinking while watching the football, there is a very real possibility you could still be over the legal limit the following morning. Someone who drinks six pints during and after a match may still be over the limit when they wake up the next day.

“Our advice is simple – if you’re drinking, don’t drive. Plan your journey home in advance and think about how you’ll get where you need to be the following morning.”

Targeting high-harm offenders

Op Limit is designed to identify and disrupt people whose behaviour puts others at risk – not only on the roads, but within our communities.

Nationally, police forces often see an increase in domestic abuse incidents during major football tournaments, particularly where alcohol is involved.

As part of the operation, officers will target individuals linked to violent crime where intelligence suggests drink or drug driving forms part of their offending behaviour.

Inspector Boiles said: “The individuals who pose a risk on our roads are often known to us for other harmful behaviours.

“By using intelligence to target high-harm offenders, we have an opportunity to prevent harm, protect victims and make our communities safer during the tournament.”

Police and Crime Commissioner Clare Moody said: “Sport gives us a reason to gather with family, friends and neighbours, to share in something bigger than ourselves. These moments of connection matter, but that sense of togetherness also carries responsibility. We all have a role to play in keeping our roads safe. My message is simple: if you drink, don’t drive. “Drink and drug driving is a serious and entirely preventable crime. One poor decision can change everything. Alcohol and drugs impair judgement, slow reaction times and increase the risk of a collision. You may feel fine, but that does not mean you are safe to drive. Planning ahead makes all the difference. That might mean using public transport, booking a taxi, arranging a lift, or choosing not to drink at all. Let’s make sure that, when the final whistle blows, everyone gets home safely.”

How to report a suspected drink or drug driver

Most drink and drug drivers are repeat offenders. Reporting someone you know or suspect regularly drives under the influence of drink or drugs could prevent a serious or fatal collision.

You can tell us what you know anonymously by filling in our online form or scanning the QR code above.

If it’s happening now, always call 999.