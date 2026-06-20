Police warning after Bristol motorbike thefts

Officers in Bristol are urging the public to be vigilant after several motorbikes were stolen across the city in the recent weeks.

In the last week, two teenagers have been arrested in connection with incidents in which motorbikes were stolen and police investigations are continuing.

Chief Inspector James Clements said: “We fully recognise how significant the impact of these thefts can be and we’re working to identify those people responsible. “A number of lines of enquiry are being followed by officers to achieve that and I would urge anyone with any information about these incidents to contact us. “If a crime is ongoing, call 999 immediately. To report anything else, you can call 101 or do it through our website.”

Reports can be made online at https://www.avonandsomerset.police.uk/report/

Our website also has important crime prevention advice at this page: https://www.avonandsomerset.police.uk/crime-prevention-advice/keep-your-vehicles-safe/