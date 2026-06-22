‘Predator’ jailed for 10 years after rape of girl

A ‘dangerous predator’ has been jailed for more than 10 years for the rape of a teenage girl and for engaging in sexual activity with other teenage girls.

Pascal Bitton, 35, of Weston-super-Mare, was sentenced at North Somerset Court on Thursday 11 June.

He was found guilty of rape, sexual assault, inciting a girl to engage in sexual activity, engage in non-penetrative sexual activity with a girl, two counts of offering to supply a class A drug, being concerned in the supply of cannabis, and possession of an offensive weapon, following a trial at the same court on Wednesday 18 March.

He was sentenced to imprisonment for 10 years and six months and issued with an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO).

Bitton approached each girl while they were alone and obtained their contact details. He then provided them with lifts in his vehicle and while doing so, offered and supplied them with quantities of alcohol and/or drugs. Once the girls were isolated and under the influence, Bitton sexually abused them.

Bitton was found guilty of his offending on Child Exploitation Awareness Day, and the sentencing is the result of a child sexual exploitation investigation which spanned several years. We maintained contact with the victims throughout the investigation, offering them access to any support services they may benefit from.

One of the girls involved wrote to Avon and Somerset Police following the trial and said: “You were so helpful and just generally amazing and now I never have to worry about him again thanks to their work. Communication and explanation of what was going on were exactly how I asked them for and they could not have been any better. I felt heard throughout the whole process and any decision I made was respected. I am eternally grateful.”