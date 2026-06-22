‘Predator’ jailed for 10 years after rape of girl
A ‘dangerous predator’ has been jailed for more than 10 years for the rape of a teenage girl and for engaging in sexual activity with other teenage girls.
Pascal Bitton, 35, of Weston-super-Mare, was sentenced at North Somerset Court on Thursday 11 June.
He was found guilty of rape, sexual assault, inciting a girl to engage in sexual activity, engage in non-penetrative sexual activity with a girl, two counts of offering to supply a class A drug, being concerned in the supply of cannabis, and possession of an offensive weapon, following a trial at the same court on Wednesday 18 March.
He was sentenced to imprisonment for 10 years and six months and issued with an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO).
Bitton approached each girl while they were alone and obtained their contact details. He then provided them with lifts in his vehicle and while doing so, offered and supplied them with quantities of alcohol and/or drugs. Once the girls were isolated and under the influence, Bitton sexually abused them.
Bitton was found guilty of his offending on Child Exploitation Awareness Day, and the sentencing is the result of a child sexual exploitation investigation which spanned several years. We maintained contact with the victims throughout the investigation, offering them access to any support services they may benefit from.
One of the girls involved wrote to Avon and Somerset Police following the trial and said: “You were so helpful and just generally amazing and now I never have to worry about him again thanks to their work. Communication and explanation of what was going on were exactly how I asked them for and they could not have been any better. I felt heard throughout the whole process and any decision I made was respected. I am eternally grateful.”
DS Olly Stokes, a member of Avon and Somerset Police’s Child Sexual Exploitation Team (Topaz), said: “This result has helped to disrupt a dangerous predator and ensured that children are safeguarded from further harm.
“I would like to recognise the bravery shown by the girls involved for supporting an investigation into Bitton’s offending, which has been vital in ensuring someone who poses a serious risk to girls is taken off our streets.
“We want to remind any victim of a sexual offence that they will be heard, believed and supported, and a thorough investigation will be carried out, no matter how long ago the offending took place.”
Help is available for victims of rape or sexual assault, recent or non-recent. People can self-refer to The Bridge, a Sexual Assault Referral Centre available 24/7 365 days a year. Visit their website or call 0117 342 6999.
There are also details of charities and organisations with expertise in supporting victims at www.thisisnotanexcuse.org.
If you feel unsafe in a public place you can report it via StreetSafe on the police uk website. The tool helps to inform our approach to protecting women and girls and allows police and partners to target particular areas of concern.