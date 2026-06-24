Roads closed due to sink hole in Bath
We have closed a number of roads in Bath city centre for public safety reasons this evening (Wednesday 24 June).
A sink hole was reported to have appeared following a minor explosion underground in High Street at around 5pm.
Emergency services are at the scene of the incident which is not connected to a gas leak, and nobody has been injured.
A 15m cordon is in place and the roads currently closed are:
- High Street.
- Bridge Street.
- Orange Grove.
- Bog Island.
- North Parade.
We advise the public to avoid the area.