Roads closed due to sink hole in Bath

We have closed a number of roads in Bath city centre for public safety reasons this evening (Wednesday 24 June).

A sink hole was reported to have appeared following a minor explosion underground in High Street at around 5pm.

Emergency services are at the scene of the incident which is not connected to a gas leak, and nobody has been injured.

A 15m cordon is in place and the roads currently closed are:

High Street.

Bridge Street.

Orange Grove.

Bog Island.

North Parade.

We advise the public to avoid the area.