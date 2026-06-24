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Roads closed due to sink hole in Bath

Posted on 24 June 2026, at 18:37 in Roads

Road closure graphic
Road Closure

We have closed a number of roads in Bath city centre for public safety reasons this evening (Wednesday 24 June).

A sink hole was reported to have appeared following a minor explosion underground in High Street at around 5pm.

Emergency services are at the scene of the incident which is not connected to a gas leak, and nobody has been injured.

A 15m cordon is in place and the roads currently closed are:

  • High Street.
  • Bridge Street.
  • Orange Grove.
  • Bog Island.
  • North Parade.

We advise the public to avoid the area.