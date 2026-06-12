Statement following sentence for GBH attack on officer 

A man has been jailed after being found guilty of inflicting grievous bodily harm on an Avon and Somerset Police officer.

Samuel Corner, 23, was convicted last month of attacking Sergeant Kate Evans with a sledgehammer, when our officers responded to an incident at a commercial premises near Bristol in August 2024.

Jurors were told during the trial that Sgt Evans sustained a fractured spine.

Corner, who was also one of four people convicted of criminal damage in the same incident, today received a sentence of eight years and eight months at Woolwich Crown Court.

Chief Constable Sarah Crew said: “What happened that night changed the life of one of our officers. For Sgt Evans, this has been deeply personal, painful and lasting.

“It is important everyone realises that behind every uniform is an ordinary person. Someone with a family, with responsibilities, and a life beyond the job.

“Sgt Evans’ experience is a stark reminder of the reality behind every call: officers never know what they will face when they are dispatched. They are often sent to incidents with limited information and into uncertain situations that can be dangerous. And still, they go, showing bravery to keep our communities safe every single day.

“On average, five officers in Avon and Somerset are assaulted every day, including being physically attacked, verbally abused and spat at. For many, this is sadly not a rare occurrence but a repeated reality.

“No one comes to work expecting to be assaulted, abused, or to suffer a life‑changing injury. And yet, too often, that is exactly what happens.

“This is not, and cannot, be seen as acceptable.”

Avon and Somerset Police and Crime Commissioner Clare Moody said: “This was a deeply shocking and unprovoked serious attack that has had a lasting impact on Sergeant Evans.

“Assaults are becoming a too familiar part of a police officers’ job and this must change.

“Police officers are part of our communities, putting themselves in harm’s way to keep us all safe and they also need the same care and respect we would all ask for ourselves.

“No-one should expect to go to work and face violence. I am sure most people will join me in wishing Sergeant Evans well, as she continues her recovery.”