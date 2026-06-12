For many of us, the World Cup means excitement, celebrations and coming together.

However, for people at risk of domestic abuse, it may to be a time of misery, fear and anxiety.

Heightened emotions and increased or prolonged drinking or drug-taking are linked to increased domestic abuse nationally during tournaments. However, we want to stress that while football can heighten existing abuse, it isn’t the cause. Abuse is caused solely by the perpetrator’s behaviour.

That’s why we’re working with local authorities, domestic abuse support services, charities and other partners* this summer, to share three important messages:

A message for victims of abuse: If you are at risk, you are not alone. A host of local, regional and national organisations stand ready to help. We know there are many reasons why reporting or leaving an abusive or violent relationship may be difficult. Reaching out to someone to discuss the barriers and explore a way forward can be an important first step: Help in your area — This Is Not An Excuse

A message if you know or suspect domestic abuse is happening to someone you know: If you know or suspect domestic abuse is happening, please don’t look away. Domestic abuse is a serious crime that can escalate quickly for victims and perpetrators. Trust your instincts and act. Report it, anonymously if you wish – it could save a life: Friends and family — This Is Not An Excuse

A message for abusers: If you are a perpetrator of domestic abuse and willing to change you can access help to stop: If you are an abuser — This Is Not An Excuse. Or you can face the consequences of your actions.

Domestic abuse is never acceptable and there is no excuse for it. Sadly, it can happen to anyone and in all types of relationship, regardless of race, ethnic or religious group, class, disability, sexuality, lifestyle, nationality or age.

Abusive behaviour includes physical or sexual abuse, violent or threatening behaviour, controlling or coercive behaviour, economic abuse or psychological or emotional abuse. Abuse may be a single incident or an ongoing pattern of behaviours.

In Avon and Somerset Police, 20 per cent of our work is domestic abuse related. Our domestic abuse lead Detective Superintendent Kris Windsor said: “Domestic abuse is a serious crime which can escalate quickly for victims and perpetrators. Many people may be closer to domestic abuse than they think.

“We ask people to please trust their instincts and act. If you suspect domestic abuse is happening, don’t look away. Report it, anonymously if you wish. It could save a life.

“As well as support for victims of domestic abuse, programmes are available nationally for perpetrators willing to take responsibility for aggressive, controlling or violent behaviours. Otherwise, we remind you that domestic abuse is against the law and may result in criminal prosecution and imprisonment.”

Avon and Somerset Police and Crime Commissioner Clare Moody said: “No result, no referee decision, no amount of alcohol creates domestic abuse. It is a choice, and it is a crime.

“The ‘spikes’ in domestic abuse we see nationally during tournaments are not stats, they are women living in fear. We should be deeply concerned that they happen at all, and we must not accept this as inevitable. That is why I have been investing in strengthening the response to offenders and support for victims of domestic abuse.

“We know this is a pattern, and that means it is preventable. Part of that prevention needs people to step forward – if you have concerns, if something doesn’t feel right, don’t ignore it, report to the police. Remember, you could be the person that transforms a life.”

*Our partners in standing against domestic abuse and supporting victims include: Bath and North East Somerset Council, Bristol City Council, Ashton Gate Stadium, Bristol City Football Club, Bristol Rovers Football Club, Cranstoun’s Domestic Abuse Services, Next Link Domestic Abuse Services, North Somerset Council, Somerset Council, South Gloucestershire Council and Southside Domestic Abuse Services.