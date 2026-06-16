Domestic abuse remains a significant issue across Avon and Somerset, accounting for around 20% of all demand. Supporting victims and survivors’ remains a priority for us.

In a powerful new video, our police officers and staff who have lived through domestic abuse explain how to report abuse and gather evidence that could support an investigation.

Their contribution highlights an important truth: domestic abuse can affect anyone, regardless of their job, age, gender, ethnicity, disability, sexuality or background. It can happen in any relationship, and it is never acceptable.

By featuring in this video, our staff and officers want others affected by domestic abuse to know they are not alone. Our message is simple: there is no ‘us and them’. Behind the uniform and police roles are people who have faced many of the same challenges, fears and uncertainties as the victims and survivors we support every day.

If you choose to report domestic abuse to us, you will be listened to, supported and understood.

We are launching this video during the World Cup as data shows that reports of domestic abuse can increase during major sporting tournaments. However, it is important to be clear that football does not cause domestic abuse. Responsibility for abusive behaviour always lies with the perpetrator.

Domestic abuse is not always physical. It can include controlling or coercive behaviour, threats, intimidation, emotional or psychological abuse, sexual abuse, and economic abuse. It may be a single incident or part of an ongoing pattern of behaviour.

We understand that reaching out for help can feel overwhelming. For many victims and survivors, leaving an abusive relationship is not straightforward. Concerns about safety, family, finances or housing can make taking that first step difficult.

Whether you are ready to make a report or simply want to understand your options, this video explains different ways to report domestic abuse and how keeping a record of incidents can help build a picture of what is happening.

Support is available, and you do not have to face domestic abuse alone.

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To find out more about support available in your local area visit: Help in your area — This Is Not An Excuse