Third arrest after Glastonbury fire

A third arrest has been made as part of our investigation into a fire which damaged several caravans in Glastonbury last week.

A man in his twenties was arrested this morning (18 June) on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life. He remains in police custody.

It follows a fire in Beckery New Road on Saturday 13 June in which three caravans and a neighbouring building were damaged. No one was injured.

Two people were arrested on Sunday and have since been released on conditional police bail while the investigation continues.

Anyone with any information which could help our enquiries should call 101 using the reference number 5226163150.