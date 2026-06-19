Three charged with drug supply offences

We have charged three people with drug supply offences following an operation in Bristol earlier this week.

Officers from several teams across the city searched a number of properties in Eastville where a quantity of drugs and cash were seized on Monday 15 June.

Abdul Mukith, aged 30, from, Eastville, has been charged with being concerned in the supply of cocaine, ketamine, ecstasy, and cannabis and two counts of possessing criminal property. He has been remanded in custody until his next hearing at Bristol Crown Court on Monday 20 July.

Muhinur Rahman, aged 33, from Easton, and Ryan Nguyen, aged 21, from Redfield, have been charged with being concerned in the supply of cocaine, ketamine, cannabis and possessing criminal property. They have both been released on conditional bail until the next hearing on Monday 20 July.